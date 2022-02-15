KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- After nearly four years, a family’s legal journey to bring a mother who was deported to Mexico back home to Kansas City is over.
Leticia “Letty” Stegall celebrated Tuesday at the couple’s business The Blue Line, which is a hockey bar in the River Market.
Last weekend, her husband Steve Stegall drove to pick up Letty and their dog in El Paso, Texas. Their road trip back to Kansas City signified the end of a yearslong fight to bring Letty home.
On Tuesday evening, the couple’s bar was filled with customers who stopped to hug and take photos.
“We have her back!” one customer said as he wrapped his arms around Letty Stegall.
“A lot of tears,” Letty Stegall said about what it took to return to her family. “A lot of pain.”
For almost four years, Letty Stegall relied on FaceTime to stay connected with her daughter, husband and Kansas City relatives while living in Mexico.
“He was saying, 'Don’t give up,' because I was,” Letty Stegall said. “I thought I just couldn’t do it anymore.”
Since 2018, Letty and her husband worked with attorneys to try to meet requirements to get approval for Letty to return to the U.S.
“If it weren’t for my family, Blue Line, friends, my family in Mexico, lawyers and God, this would have never happened,” Letty Stegall said.
Steve Stegall said Letty spent years trying to meet requirements to gain full citizenship after entering the U.S. unlawfully more than 20 years ago. Before she could, she was deported in 2018 to Mexico.
“The last couple weeks have been hellish,” Steve Stegall said.
After years of trying to bring her back, Letty’s return was approved. She was reunited with her daughter in Kansas City.
“I opened the door for her, and she was like, ‘Oh my God, this feels so weird,’” Letty Stegall said. “We just hugged each other and loved each other. We couldn’t believe it was for real and it wasn’t a dream. We were actually doing it. It was a wonderful feeling.”
The couple said they won’t take the small things in life for granted including family dinners like the one they shared on Sunday.
“It was amazing. We had a dinner,” Letty Stegall said. “It was like Thanksgiving. It was like Christmas.”
Steve Stegall said now that all of the paperwork and legal proceedings are complete, they updated their “Bring Letty Home” t-shirts that were created by a friend. “It’s now 'Brought Letty Home,'" Steve Stegall said. “It’s over. We don’t have to deal with it one more day. Even one more minute of it was too much.”
Back in 2019, Steve Stegall told KCTV5 News he was planning for his wife’s return: “We are going to have the biggest party you’ve ever seen.”
“Tonight is the night. It’s happening,” he said, before joining the crowd of supporters on Tuesday who came to celebrate his family being reunited in Kansas City.
