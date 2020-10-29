(CBS) -- Adults can get a little buzzed on Halloween, and we've got the guide on the candy that goes best with your favorite drinks.
The New York Wine and Grape Foundation released ideal pairings for a boozy Halloween.
It recommends white wine with Skittles, andred wine with Snickers.
For beer lovers, "The Growler Guys" say that a porter goes best with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.
You can also try a Hefeweizen with Twix bars, or brown ale with Kit Kats.
