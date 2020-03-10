KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Beach Boys are making their debut at the Kauffman Center this summer.
They will perform in Muriel Kauffman Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on August 3.
Tickets start at $54 and go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets will be available through the Kauffman Center Box Office at 816-994-7222 or online at www.kauffmancenter.org.
As The Beach Boys mark more than a half century of making music, the group continues to ride the crest of a wave unequalled in America’s musical history.
The group has become synonymous with the California lifestyle and an American icon to fans around the world.
Since lead-singer Mike Love penned the lyrics to The Beach Boys’ first hit, “Surfin’” (1961), dozens of the bands chart toppers have become eternal anthems of American youth: “Surfin’ USA,” “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Rock and Roll Music” and “Kokomo.”
