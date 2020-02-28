KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Over the years, many victims of theft in the metro have worked with law enforcement along with the Facebook page Stolen KC to retrieve your items back.

The group has grown a lot, but KCTV5 News wanted to take look at what went behind the creation of the group.

The saying “once a victim you’re always a victim” helped start Stolen KC.

"I had two vehicles stolen in the same day from a mechanic shop," Stolen KC creator Dave Brucker said.

Brucker decided to post online hoping somebody could help him recover his vehicles.

"I started to get friends of friends saying, 'Hey, here! You might check over here might look over here, and, in fact, we ended up finding one of the vehicles within a square mile of where we were told to look," he said.

Fast-forward to December 2014, Brucker created Stolen KC as a Facebook group designed for theft victims to post about their stolen items in an effort to help get them back.

"It grew and grew, and we have several hundred within an hour," he said.

Today, the group has more than 119,000 members.

"Our statistics show that we interact with 85,000 unique members in a 30 day period and anywhere from 30,000 to 50,000 in a day," Brucker said.

As for law enforcement, Brucker says there some departments who aren’t 100 percent on board with the page, but the ones who are, love them.

"Stolen KC has a very strong following, so we really watch what they put out it’s an unofficial partnership that we have," Overland Park Police Department spokesman John Lacy said.

Lacy says the group has assisted them in many of their criminal investigations.

"They have more followers than we have on our social media pages and outlets. Once they put it out, there are times where people call or contact our police department letting us know, 'Hey, I know who has that item," Lacy said.

The people at Stolen KC say they never want to get in the way of law enforcement but instead just assist in helping the public.

They say they would love it if the crime stopped, and they didn't have to have a page, but that's just now the reality.