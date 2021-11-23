KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) -- The cost to put a Thanksgiving meal on the table this year is breaking records with rising prices.
An informal survey from the American Farm Bureau Federation finds dinner for an extended family of 10 will cost an average of $53.31. That's 14 percent higher than last year, accounting for a $6.41 increase.
Economists blame the increase on inflation, supply chain issues and a surge of demand for food during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But there is still good news---When it comes to availability, families should still be able to find what they need on the shelves.
"There may be situations throughout the country where a particular grocery store may not have as many turkeys as necessary. At the end of the day, there's going to be plenty of food," said U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.
Turkey prices saw the biggest increase, followed by pie crusts and dinner rolls.
