Andre Alonzo McKinney III

Andre Alonzo McKinney III, 18, has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, two counts of armed criminal action, and forgery. 

 (Belton Police Department)

BELTON, MO (KCTV) -- In addition to four people between the ages of 18 and 20 charged in connection with a murder in Belton, a fifth young person has now been charged. 

On Sunday, the Belton police said that 18-year-old Andre Alonzo McKinney III had been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, two counts of armed criminal action, and forgery. 

His bond has been set at $150,000 cash only. 

The charges were filed in connection with the murder of Timothy Hunter in the 1000 block of N. Scott Ave. on Wednesday.

The charges were filed in connection with the murder of Timothy Hunter in the 1000 block of N. Scott Ave. on Wednesday.

