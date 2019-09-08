BELTON, MO (KCTV) -- In addition to four people between the ages of 18 and 20 charged in connection with a murder in Belton, a fifth young person has now been charged.
On Sunday, the Belton police said that 18-year-old Andre Alonzo McKinney III had been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, two counts of armed criminal action, and forgery.
His bond has been set at $150,000 cash only.
The charges were filed in connection with the murder of Timothy Hunter in the 1000 block of N. Scott Ave. on Wednesday.
Information on the other four others charged in connection with that crime can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.