KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Tomorrow, the General Aviation Terminal at Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport will be renamed after Tuskegee Airman Brigadier General Charles E. McGee.
McGee, now 101 years old, earned his Tuskegee Airman pilot’s wings on June 30, 1943.
"The Tuskegee Airmen were a group of primarily African-American military pilots and airmen who fought in World War II," a release about the renaming said. "McGee successfully completed 409 air combat missions across three wars; World War II, Korea, and Vietnam."
"Of 355 Tuskegee pilots who flew in combat, Col. McGee is only one of nine remaining," the release notes.
"McGee’s Kansas City ties are strong," it continues. "He was stationed at Richards-Gebaur Air Force Base in the 1950s and he later was the first black commander of the Richard-Gebaur Air Reserve Base in 1972."
"He retired in 1973 and he and his wife Frances decided to make Kansas City, Missouri, their home," it adds. "McGee was manager of then-named Kansas City Downtown Airport from 1980 to 1982 and later served on the Kansas City Aviation Department’s Aviation Advisory Council."
Notes: The event regarding the renaming of the terminal is a small, private event.
The airport will keep the Wheeler name. The new name is for the General Aviation Terminal building.
