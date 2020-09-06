KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The 9ine Ultra Lounge has been served with a temporary restraining order and the parking lot is blocked off.

According to court documents, the 9ine Ultra Lounge located in the 4800 block of South Noland Road in Kansas City, Missouri, has been served with a temporary restraining order.

C & C Development filed a motion on Thursday, September 3rd seeking the temporary restraining order.

The lounge has had a troubled year with one shooting on January 19th that injured 15 people and killed two people including the shooter. Eight months later on August 30th, four people were shot and injured outside after an argument that started inside the club.

The parking lot of the club is closed with barriers and signs that state, “Businesses closed at 9 p.m. No trespassing after hours.”

The temporary order is in effect until 5 p.m. on Friday September 11th. According to the court documents, a hearing is scheduled for Friday at 9 a.m.