KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --Things got heated Thursday at Kansas City council chambers today when a coalition of eight council members and the mayor pushed through ordinances that would take control of more than $40 million of the already approved police budget and allocate it to what they are calling a Community Services and Prevention Fund.
Those who sponsored the ordinances said the measure was an effort to improve crime prevention during a time of rising murder rates and gain some local control of the police department, which for decades has been under the control of a governor-appointed Board of Police Commissioners. It remains the only police department in the state of Missouri that does not have local control.
The mayor said the money would still go to the police department with the only difference being that now the council has some control over how they spend that portion, but the name of the fund, and the fact that details on which organizations spend the money, have some worried about what it will do to police staffing.
“This is wrong!” Second District Councilman Dan Fowler yelled, upset, among other things, about what he called a secretive effort to getting the ordinance written without input from the whole council.
“Why are we asking the police and the community to collaborate if you guys won’t even collaborate with me?” asked First District Councilwoman Heather Hall
Tempers flared further when the mayor and council majority who wrote the ordinances and sprung it on the rest decided to vote in the same meeting where it was introduced instead of going through a committee process.
“I respect our police department. I like our police department,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said calmly, arguing the ordinance was not anti-police.
A council member offscreen mumbled something inaudible in the recording of the meeting. The mayor responded in a defiant tone.
“You can say ‘No you don’t,’ but you don’t know who I am. When I grew up, the only man who was like an inspiration in my life, and you know I don’t know my father, was a police officer, so you can shrug all you want,” Lucas exclaimed.
For the fiscal year that began this month, the council allocated 25.8% of the city budget to police. State law says they have to give at least 20%. The ordinance takes back the other 5.8% and puts it in the Community Services and Prevention Fund by way of a contract with the city, which gives the council the ability to vote on the specifics of expenditures in that portion of the police budget.
The mayor said it was a result of some council members feeling unheard when making suggestions for prevention efforts.
“So, you know what folks said? Let’s have $47 million dollars out of a $240 million dollar budget where we just get to say, ‘Hey, maybe you’ll talk to us about priorities on prevention,’” Lucas said
But what programs or police staffing it will fund is unclear. That has to be hammered out during negotiation of the contract. For years, private crime prevention groups like the Ad-Hoc Group Against Crime and Mothers in Charge already received funding from the police budget.
“Is it going to go to law enforcement? Is it going to go to some of some community program that somebody links to law enforcement? A reduction in crime?” Fowler asked rhetorically. “I have no idea!”
“You know what? What that means is a reduction in police officers on the street. So that makes this city unsafe for our children and our families,” shouted First District Councilwoman Teresa Loar. “So, the next murder is on your hands!”
The four council members who voted against the ordinance all represent the portions of the city north of the river in Clay and Platte Counties.
“We’re not saying that we want to restrict the budget so we can get rid of law enforcement officers. We’re saying that we want an increase in community policing,” countered Third District-at-Large Councilman Brandon Ellington.
The mayor noted that the move adds $3 million not previously funded to pay for new recruits to offset retirements. That amount is earmarked specifically for that purpose.
The action taken involved two ordinances. One removed $42 million from the existing budget. The next allocated $45 million to the separate fund.
A week ago, Police Chief Rick Smith made a blog post a week ago in which he stated that the current hiring freeze meant he’d have to reluctantly cut staffing for programs like D.A.R.E. and the Police Athletic League. He noted the city has received almost $100 million in federal pandemic relief funds and asked the city to allocate some of those funds to the police department to end the hiring freeze.
Kansas City Police Chief Smith said the mayor and other sponsors did not reach to the department prior to Thursday's news.
“I am disheartened Mayor Lucas and the other sponsoring council members did not reach out to the Police Department prior to today’s press conference to notify us of such a policy shift," Smith said. "As a member of the Board of Police Commissioners, the Mayor meets monthly with other Board members, Department members and the public. At these meetings, we discuss performance and statistics from each bureau, including crime, budgets, policy and other matters. The Mayor and the other sponsoring council members have not previously mentioned this proposal, so our discussions about it are just beginning.”
The Fraternal Order of Police in Kansas City said its executive board is "exploring all legal and legislative remedies while we wait to hear from those tasked with running KCPD and keeping the citizens safe."
An FOP news release called Lucas' actions "reckless."
Barring legal action, here's what's next:
The mayor signs the ordinances, the city manager will sit down with the board of police commissioners to negotiate on the contract, specifying where the money would be spent. The council will then approve or reject the contract. They don’t get to vote on each line item, but if it fails to pass, then it’s back to the drawing board with those funds frozen.
