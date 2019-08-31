KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The police are investigating after an attempted bank robbery happened in KC on Saturday.
The incident happened around 9:15 a.m. outside the Heartland Community Credit Union at 406 E. Bannister Road.
According to police, the victim – a bank teller – had arrived at the rear door of the credit union on the northern side of the building and was waiting to be let in.
Then, two suspects ran out of the tree line. According to the victim, at least one of the suspects was armed with a gun.
The victim said the suspects demanded several times to be let in to the credit union.
A second employee saw what was happening and called 911.
When they were unable to get inside, the suspects took the victim’s phone and keys and ran away.
The victim was not injured during the incident.
The police looked for the suspects in the tree line, but only found a cell phone and keys.
The first suspect is described as a heavyset black male who was wearing black pants, a black hoodie with an Air Jordan logo, gloves, and a ballcap. The second suspect is described as a slender black male who was wearing a white dust mask and had a black handgun.
