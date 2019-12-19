LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (AP) -- A school bus wreck in the Kansas City area injured six teenagers and three adults as they headed to a wrestling meet, authorities say.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the wreck happened Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 470 in Lee's Summit when another vehicle merged in front of the bus from the Center School District.
Traffic then stalled and the bus hit the vehicle, causing a chain-reaction crash that involved two other vehicles.
The patrol says six teens were taken to Children's Mercy, one with moderate injuries and the others with minor injuries. The injured teens ranged in age from 14 to 17.
The patrol described the injuries of the three adults as minor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.