KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are seeing teenagers at multiple Northland high schools experience fentanyl overdoses, saying, "Some have survived and some haven't."
Kansas City police sent out a message Thursday morning alerting the public to the problem. Authorities are seeing an increased number of accidental overdoses among teenagers around the metro area, but the Northland has seen most of them, police said.
The teenagers believed the pills to be pain medications such as Percoset and Oxycodone, but some of them have been laced with fentanyl, which can be deadly at doses as little as 0.25 milligrams, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
"Parents are advised to keep an eye out for small blue pills stamped with "M" and "30" or any medications not prescribed to their children by a medical professional," the police release states. "Police also encourage parents to discuss their children the dangers of taking pills not prescribed to them."
Anyone finding suspicious pills or drugs is asked to contact police. KCPD said they are investigating the source of the drugs that have been resulting in teenage overdoses.
The Kansas City Police Department's entire release is below:
Police are encountering increasing accidental overdose deaths among teenagers from pills laced with fentanyl.
Officers in Kansas City and elsewhere in the metro are seeing overdoses and deaths among teens and young adults linked to pills that users believe to be prescription pain medication. Often referred to as “percs” (short for Percoset) and “M-30s” (how Oxycodone pills are stamped), some of these illegal pills are laced with the deadly drug fentanyl, and it’s impossible to tell which ones. As little as 0.25 milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal. Because the pills are produced for the black market, there is no regulation of any kind about what is in them.
While the drugs have spread throughout the metro area, the most overdoses have occurred among teenagers in the Northland. Some have survived and some haven’t. Police have identified users at multiple Northland high schools both in Kansas City, Mo., and in surrounding jurisdictions.
Parents are advised to keep an eye out for small blue pills stamped with “M” and “30” or any medications not prescribed to their children by a medical professional. Police also encourage parents to discuss with their children the dangers of taking pills not prescribed to them, particularly the possibility of a fatal overdose. If parents find the pills or hear their child talk about who is using them, they should call police.
KCPD and their local and federal partners are investigating the source of these drugs.
