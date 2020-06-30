RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- Police say one person was shot and killed Tuesday night in Raytown.
Police were called to the area of Raytown Plaza, a shopping center located in the 6100 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard for a sound of shots call around 8:30 p.m.
When they arrived at the location, they located a teen male who been shot and was deceased. Police said he was at a smoke shop near the corner of East 63 Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard.
Investigators say shots were fired at 63rd and Blue Ridge around 8:30 p.m. Once on scene, officers found a dead male teenager outside the area.
Officers also found two adult males at the opposite end of the shopping center, who were transported to an area hospital. One of those two males had been shot, but it was unknown if the other male had been shot. Their condition was also unknown.
This shooting is the third minor to be killed in the metro area since Monday morning.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline, 816-474-TIPS (8477.)
