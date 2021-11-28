INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- A teenager is in critical condition after a shooting in Independence Sunday afternoon.
The incident occurred in the area of 24 Highway and Blue Ridge Blvd around Noon, according to police.
A teenage female was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Independence dispatch at (816) 836-3600.
