RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- A teenager was sent to the hospital after he was shot Tuesday afternoon in Raytown.
According to police, officers were disatched to the area of Gregory Blvd. and Hunter Ave. around 4:16 p.m. on reports of shots fired.
When police arrived at the scene, they found one teenage male with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
No suspects are in custody and the investigation is ongoing.
Raytown PD asks for anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
