RIVERSIDE, MO (KCTV) -- A 17-year-old girl was shot in Riverside late Wednesday morning.

Police say she was shot around 11:55 a.m. in the 4800 block of NW Homestead Road.

She is in critical condition at a local hospital.

Police say they need your help in finding the suspect or suspects responsible for the shooting.

If you have information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or the Riverside Police Department at 816-741-1191.

