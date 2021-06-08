KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a homicide after a teenager was shot on Tuesday while walking down the sidewalk.
Police were called to the drive-by shooting at about 11:55 a.m. It happened in the 6600 block of Cleveland Ave.
Investigators say the victim, a boy in his mid-teens, was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. He ultimately died from his injuries.
The suspect left the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived. That suspect has not been taken into custody.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
There is a school near where this shooting happened. A release from the KCKPD says:
"The shooting took place near Hazel Grove Elementary where a Kansas City, Kansas Public School Summer Program was in session. All students were in the building at the time of the shooting. Working with KCKPD, school officials responded swiftly and placed the school on immediate lockdown as a precaution until the area was secured. KCKPS officers were also on site to assist with dismissal."
