INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- A teenager has died after a shooting Saturday night in Independence.

The incident happened in the 600 block of N. Westwood Drive around 7 p.m. 

At the scene, police found a 15-year-old male that had been shot inside a residence. The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. 

One person has been detained in regards to the shooting. Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

No names have been released. 

