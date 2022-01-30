KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A teenager has died after a Saturday night shooting in KCK.
According to police, they responded to the 200 block of S. 14th St. around 10:30 p.m. Saturday regarding a shooting.
At the scene, they found a juvenile male in his early teens inside the home. He had been shot. EMS on scene declared him dead.
No other information was released.
Anyone with information related to this case is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. You may remain anonymous, and tips leading to an arrest may qualify for a cash reward.
