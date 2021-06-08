KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A teenager was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon after he was shot while walking down the sidewalk.
Police were called to the drive-by shooting about 11:55 a.m. to the 6600 block of Cleveland Avenue.
Investigators say the victim, who is in his mid-teens, was rushed to an area hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
The suspect left the scene in a vehicle.
Nearby Hazel Grove Elementary was placed on a temporary lockdown as a precaution.
