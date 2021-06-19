KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A man in his late teens was killed early Saturday morning in a shooting, KCK's 15th homicide of the year, according to the Kansas City, KS, Police Department.
Officers were called around 1:20 a.m. to Barber Court just off of South 40th Street in reference to a shooting call. When police arrived on-scene, they found a black male in his late teens outside the home, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No suspect description has been released, and on arrests have been made.
The shooting is under investigation by the department's Major Case Unit. Anyone with information on the case is urged to call 816-474-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.