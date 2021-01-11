KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A family is grieving the murder of a child for the 2nd time.
On Sunday night, 16-year-old Jayson Ugwuh was shot and killed near Paloma Ave. and Topping in Kansas City.
According to a KCPD statement, officers found him wounded inside a house after responding to reports of gunshots.
Ugwuh's family told KCTV5 he was a junior at Hogan Preparatory Academy and a standout basketball player.
They confirmed that Ugwuh was the older brother of Jayden Ugwuh, who died in August 2016 in a shooting near 57th and College. In that incident someone shot into their house, killing Jayden and his cousin, Montell Ross.
KCTV5 has spoken with the families of Jayden and Montell more than a dozen times over the last 4 years. They held numerous rallies and events to bring attention to the boys' murders, which are still unsolved.
Kevin Boehm, a liaison for Kansas City Crimestoppers, said that in 2019 the reward for information leading to an arrest in that case reached 28 thousand dollars.
"To have now two homicides in the same family, two brothers. It's devastating," he said.
Kansas City Police expressed their frustration, too, after learning Jayson's identity and his family connection to Jayden.
"It defies explanation," said Cpt. David Jackson.
Police are still looking for suspects in Sunday night's shooting. Click here to learn about Kansas City Crimestoppers and how to send officers an anonymous tip.
