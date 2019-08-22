KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- Authorities say a teenager has been killed and a younger girl wounded in a Kansas City shooting.
Police say the shooting happened about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to 44th Street and Cypress Avenue after a disturbance outside a home. The teen victim was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name wasn't immediately released.
Police say a girl who apparently was in the yard with the teen also was wounded. Relatives rushed her to a hospital, where she is listed in critical but stable condition. Police say she is under the age of 10.
No arrests have been made. The shooter also was a teen. No other description was provided.
Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.