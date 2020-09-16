KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City police say a juvenile teen died after being shot early Wednesday morning, marking the city's 141st homicide in 2020.
Authorities said an off-duty officer with the Kansas City Police Department and and EMS crew were at the QuikTrip location at Truman Road and Winchester Avenue around 3:55 a.m. when a car pulled up with the victim, a teen boy.
The officer and EMS crew immediately began helping the teen, who was was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.
The driver told offices that the victim had been shot in a neighborhood nearby, and crews are investigating that area. Police have not yet given any information on a suspect in this case.
Earlier in the night officers responded to another shooting, this one outside a gas station at Independence Avenue and Benton Boulevard around 1:30 a.m.
Two victims were shot in that incident, with one suffering life-threatening injuries. Police have also not released any suspect information in that case.
The death of the teen victim puts the number of homicides for Kansas City at 141 for the year, more than the entire year of 2018. At this time in 2019, Kansas City had 111 homicides.
