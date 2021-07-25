KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Three teenagers were injured, one critically, after the car they were in overturned early Sunday morning on James A. Reed Road.
According to police, the teens were hill jumping and driving at a high rate of speed around 1:30 a.m. when the driver, who is 16, lost control on a large hill and left the roadway.
A 15-year-old girl, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected and received critical injuries. The driver received non-life threatening injuries and a 19-year-old passenger had minor injuries.
No names were released.
