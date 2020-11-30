KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – There’s a friendly face waiting outside The Children’s Place in Kansas City. A 5-foot teddy bear is now welcoming visitors to the group’s new building.
The new bear is modeled after the old one that sat outside the former building for years. This one is name after Rudy Liggins, a beloved teacher who just retired after 42 years.
“When the kids got off the bus, they would run to bear and get a hug before they came into the classroom”, said Rudy Liggins. “At first, we tried to stop it, but then as the days went by, it was something they looked forward to doing, so we just kind of incorporated that into the morning routine”.
The brand-new Children’s Place building is located at 65th and Rockhill Road. They’re a non-profit that has served abused and neglected children in Kansas City for decades.
