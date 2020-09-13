URICH, MO (KCTV) -- With restrictions lifted in some areas of the country, concerts are back in motion.
Tech N9ne performed in Urich, Missouri last night. That’s about an hour southeast of Kansas City in Henry County.
KCTV5’s Abby Dodge talked to performers and people who were at the show to ask if they are concerned about the spread of coronavirus.
The she we talked to said it wasn’t a big concern for them. Since concerts aren’t scheduled at the T-Mobile Center for a while, they said the drive and risk was worth a little normalcy.
A new outdoor venue in Urich hosted its first concert since Henry County lifted all COVID restrictions on June 16th.
“We were just happy to do something, finally,” one person said.
“It was a good excuse to go do some things as a group of friends,” said Chayton Parrott, who attended the event.
“It was different,” said Makayla Dooley, who also attended. “I’m not used to the big crowds. It’s been pretty spacious lately.”
There wasn’t much space in the first few rows of the Tech N9ne concert Saturday night.
The event space said it encouraged people to stay 6 feet apart and wear their masks. But, in Henry County, it’s a suggestion and not a mandate.
In a video sent to us by a performer, most of the people in the first few rows can be seen not wearing masks.
“I could have chosen to stay back away if I was worried about it,” said Dooley. “There were people who chose to stay toward the back and social distance themselves, which is nice there was an option to do whichever they chose.”
People who went to the concert say about 50% of people were wearing masks and stayed socially distant. The other 50% were not.
“I wasn’t too worried about it,” Dooley said. “I put myself in that situation.”
Dooley says she isn’t going to quarantine but plans to wear her masks when she’s around other people.
Performers like Jessika Suhonen, who goes by Sexy Psycho on stage and was the opener for Tech N9ne, said getting in front of a crowd is a blessing right now.
“I know a lot of artists are not as fortunate, so I hope we can get back to normal so people don’t lose their careers and their businesses,” Suhonen said.
She said lasts night’s concert is the biggest crowd she’s played for in a while.
She said, “Some people live for those concerts, and it’s really good that we could give those people their medicine. Because music is a medicine to people.”
She said as long as people stay home if they are sick and are respectful of others, there will be more concerts on the horizon.
We tried reaching out to both the KCMO and Henry County health officials today for their take on the crowded concert. They were not able to get back with us.
We also reached out to Tech N9ne’s team and we did not hear back from them.
