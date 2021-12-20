KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Tech giant Oracle announced Monday morning it had reached an agreement to buy Kansas City-based Cerner Corporation for $28.3 billion in equity value.
News of the impending purchase had been circulating for several days. Cerner handles digital information for hospitals and health systems.
The deal is expected to close before the end of 2022. The agreement must receive regulatory approval, and Cerner shareholders must be willing to tender a majority of the company's oustanding shares.
A statement released by Oracle on Monday morning indicated Cerner would remain an entity under the larger umbrella of Oracle, as a "dedicated Industry Business Unit".
The statement, in part, reads:
Cerner will be Oracle’s anchor asset to expand into healthcare and together we will improve medical care for individuals and communities around the world.
Oracle intends to maintain and grow Cerner’s community presence, including in the Kansas City area, while utilizing Oracle’s global footprint to reach new geographies faster.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas went to Facebook following the announcement, saying, "Kansas City will forever be proud of the story of innovation, entrepreneurship, and creativity central to the growth of Cerner and our region's central role in fostering an industry leader in healthcare technology.
“As part of Oracle, Cerner expects to have a greater opportunity to grow and strengthen Kansas City as a true center of excellence for healthcare” said William Zollars, Chairman of Cerner’s Board of Directors. “This combination aligns a leading tech company with a leading healthcare company, enabling us to answer a higher calling that Cerner’s founders envisioned from the start. The expected result will yield a patient impact that can truly transform healthcare worldwide.”
An internal memo sent to Cerner employees said, in part:
Oracle believes in Cerner, what we’ve achieved so far, and with this investment, they want to help us grow. After closing, Cerner will be a dedicated Industry Business Unit within Oracle. Oracle’s leadership has said they want to invest in our people, and they want to invest in our business. I’m incredibly optimistic about what this means for Cerner and our mission, our associates, our caregivers and our communities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.