FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Several school districts are planning to head back to school in the fall with masks optional for students and staff. Meanwhile, local health officials are still working on guidelines for school with the growing threat of the delta variant.
Most districts have more than a month before the first day of school and a lot can change in that time.
“I feel a lot more relaxed this year leading up to the beginning of school, because I have been vaccinated as compared to last year,” 7th grade teacher Jennifer Gwinner said.
Gwinner teaches on the Missouri side of the state line. She’s excited to be back in the classroom, but still feeling a little anxious.
“My concern is for our students with the Delta variant,” she said.
Gwinner worries not only about her student’s health, but about possible disruptions to their education when the inevitable quarantines happen.
“That’s not good for students," she said. "That’s not good for parents. And, it’s not good for teachers as we then have to shift and pivot and plan something different than we had planned before, which was the frustration of all of last year."
The key to being in school in-person but avoiding quarantine are masks and social distancing.
So far, Olathe, Piper and De Soto schools in Kansas and Platte County, North Kansas City and Excelsior Springs schools on the Missouri side are planning to keep masks optional in class.
Lawrence, Shawnee Mission, Ray-Pec and Hickman Mills are waiting to announce masking rules until they get guidance from health officials or the school board makes a final vote.
Kansas City Public Schools is the only district saying right now masks will be required for unvaccinated students and staff.
Marcus Baltzell with the Kansas National Education Association, a teachers union representing hundreds of Kansas City area teachers in Kansas, says most educators are optimistic about the upcoming year but, like Gwimmer, are still a little nervous.
“Certainly the stories we're hearing out of neighboring Missouri are really troubling for people, but in Kansas I think we’ve done a better job of trying to do everything we can to get ready to have school and have it safely, ” he said. “We’ve had a very strong effort to make sure our teachers are vaccinated.”
He hopes districts are flexible with their plans to mask or not and do whatever experts say is the safest.
Gwinner agrees.
“I’m all for masking for people who are not vaccinated,” she said.
