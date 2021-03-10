COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) -- Actor and singer Taye Diggs plans to spend the spring semester as an artist in residence in theater at Mizzou.
The Department of Theatre says they will welcome the Broadway, television and film actor and published author to campus as its first artist in residence.
Diggs will visit Columbia in May to work with students taking classes in MU’s newly created minor in musical theatre.
"Drawing on his extensive credits as an actor and singer in New York and Hollywood, Diggs will work with students in the Advanced Musical Theatre Performance class and will also visit with students in various settings," the department says.
