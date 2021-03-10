Taye Diggs

Taye Diggs

 University of Missouri

COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) -- Actor and singer Taye Diggs plans to spend the spring semester as an artist in residence in theater at Mizzou.

The Department of Theatre says they will welcome the Broadway, television and film actor and published author to campus as its first artist in residence.

Diggs will visit Columbia in May to work with students taking classes in MU’s newly created minor in musical theatre.

"Drawing on his extensive credits as an actor and singer in New York and Hollywood, Diggs will work with students in the Advanced Musical Theatre Performance class and will also visit with students in various settings," the department says.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.