KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Westport tattoo shop was in for a surprise when they got an interesting Chiefs Super Bowl request from an unlikely customer.
Jake Kaullen of Working Class Tattoo in Westport has been inking up skin for more than 11 years.
“I’ve been in this for a longtime and I really love it still just as much as I did when I started,” he said. “We are always like, ‘OK, cool. What does today hold?’ You know?”
Well, what Saturday held was a treat: An image of Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid created by none other than Kacy Sager, daughter of the late sports broadcaster Craig Sager.
“I’m super excited about it,” Kaullen said. “I’ve seen the image that I’ll be doing and it’s pretty cool.”
“I had seen a picture where he looked especially cartoonish and I just felt like drawing him for some reason,” Sager said. “Then I was like, ‘That’s actually really cute. I would totally get that tatted.’”
She promised to get it done if the Chiefs could get it done at the Super Bowl, but in the meantime her tattoo idea became a hit around the country.
Now, 20 days after that big, Super Bowl win…
“I definitely didn’t think that I would end up being in Kansas City to get it done when it did happen,” she said.
She lived in Atlanta for years, but Kansas City has always been home. Her mother grew up in Chilocothe, her parents met at a Royals game, and she’s even named after the city.
“My mom was pregnant with me when we won in ’85,” she said. “Had to celebrate with a glass of tomato juice, and so that’s why she named me Kacy -- because of the Chiefs and Royals.”
That’s why it was only fitting she not only got it done in KC but partnered with Working Class Tattoo. Now, anytime somebody gets the design 15 percent of the proceeds go to Derrick Thomas’ Third and Long Foundation.
“I just feel like there is something bittersweet about this win,” she said. “It’s kind of hard to separate the joy about it from just the presence that we feel -- all the people that didn’t get to see it happen.”
To top it all off, today’s date holds a special meaning too. February 22nd honors Reid’s 222nd career win.
