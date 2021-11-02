(KCTV) -- A new team of task force members are set to gather Tuesday, as they try to solve the case of a serial killer who stalked Interstate 70 in 1992.
The six killings all happened within a month at stores along the interstate, including in Raytown, MO, Wichita, KS, St. Charles, MO, Terre Haute, IN, and Indianapolis.
A 37-year-old Raytown woman was among the victims. Sarah Blessing was working at a craft shop she had just opened up, called Store of Many Colors. A worker at another nearby business heard a "pop" from the store and found Blessing, who had been shot and killed. Raytown provided police with more witnesses than any other murder site, but the killer's identity remains a mystery, in part because no one ever got a clear view of the killer or the getaway vehicle.
"If we had that vehicle or his mode of transportation, that would be a very big missing piece of the puzzle," said Sgt. Donald Stepp of the St. Charles Police Department.
When the killings stopped, six people in five cities were dead, all in a month's time. Ballistics tied all the homicides together.
Now, nearly 30 years later, a task force is gathering to take their best shot at solving the case. Federal agents, along with detectives from all of the cities involved, will pick each other's brains and compare notes.
"I'm really anxious to hear all the ideas, everybody else's thoughts, putting all the thoughts together," Stepp said. "Technology as changed in 30 years. I'm looking to put all of those together so we can come up with a recipe to solve this.
Just recently, an enhanced sketch of the killer was pieced together from potential eyewitnesses. Police think he's now between 50 and 70 years old, five-foot-seven to five-foot-nine. At the time of the homicides, police believe he had red hair.
Now, new faces will be looking at old files, and old voices will be heard for what could be the final time. It's all hands on deck in this hunt for the I-70 Killer.
"There's not a doubt in my mind that someday we will be able to solve this case," Stepp said. "There will be answers given to the family, and the individual will be identified who is responsible for these cases."
