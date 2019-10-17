KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – On Thursday, it was announced that Tammy Queen has been named the director of finance for Kansas City, Missouri.
She replaces Randy Landes, who retired on Sept. 13 after 30 years of public service.
Queen has been with the city for 24 years, serving as city treasurer prior to becoming deputy director. Queen is a Certified Treasury Professional with a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Missouri and an MBA from UMKC. She also is professionally certified by the National Automated Clearing House Association.
“I am grateful for the City Manager’s confidence in my ability to serve as Director of Finance and I look forward to serving the City and our residents in my new role,” Queen said.
Queen said that one of her priorities will be to review the city’s financial policies and recommend strategic changes as needed. “Such changes will likely include a policy to fund pensions and the development of a Risk Management Program,” a press release from the city said.
“Generally, I just want to keep steering the ship in the right direction,” Queen said.
