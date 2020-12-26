OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Starting Dec. 26 and continuing through Jan. 3, the Overland Park Police Department will join many other police agencies across the state, including the Kansas Highway Patrol, in the Taking Down DUI traffic enforcement campaign that is sponsored by the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT).
According to KDOT, in comparison with other holidays, the New Year’s holiday period outranks most of the other holidays in number of crashes in which at least one of the drivers is impaired by alcohol and/or other drugs.
A DUI arrest and conviction results in jail time, the suspension or permanent revocation of driver’s license, thousands of dollars for fines, bail, court costs, attorney fees and increased insurance costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.