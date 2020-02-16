CLINTON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A high-speed pursuit took place in Clinton County on Sunday morning.
According to the sheriff's office, they learned that a vehicle pursuit involving a black Dodge Challenger started in Livingston County but had entered the city limits of Cameron.
The car went south on I-35 toward oncoming traffic going faster than 100 mph.
The driver then went back across and drove with traffic going at 150 mph, which forced other vehicles off the road.
The car exited I-35 going west on 116 Highway, passing cars on hills and curves. Then, the driver went into oncoming traffic again, this time at 120 mph.
The pursuit went through Lathrop and into Plattsburg. There, a sheriff was able to use a PIT maneuver to put an end to the chase.
Deputies found guns and narcotics in the car, along with items for the distribution of narcotics.
Both people inside the vehicle are in jail and waiting to be charged.
