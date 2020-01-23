KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating after a man was found dead outside an apartment complex in KC on Thursday night.
The man's body was found in the 7600 block of Monroe Ave. following a shooting that happened just after 6 p.m.
The man who was found dead in front of an apartment building has been identified as 22-year-old Andre Tolan.
A woman was injured by shattered glass and was treated for minor injuries.
Detectives spoke to witnesses and crime scene technicians processed the scene.
Three suspects have now been taken into custody in connection with this homicide, but have not yet been charged.
Anyone with information is urged to call the KCPD's homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
