Coronavirus

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses, including the novel coronavirus.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Concerns over the novel coronavirus are impacting financial markets and disrupting communities around the world.

With the multiple impacts being felt in the United States and abroad, KCTV5 News wants to know what is your biggest fear about this virus and the damage it could cause?

Take the poll below to weigh in on what aspect of this issue is the scariest to you, then tune in to KCTV5 News at 10 to learn with others around the metro are saying has them worried about the coronavirus.

What concerns you most about cornonavirus?

You voted:

