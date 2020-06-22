OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — More than 200 employees at the former Sprint headquarters in Overland Park, Kansas, have been laid off just two months after the company merged with T-Mobile.
A June 17 notification to regulators shows T-Mobile cut 241 positions at the headquarters, The Kansas City Star reported.
A federal judge approved the merger in February and it was officially closed in April.
T-Mobile, based in suburban Seattle, said at the time of the merger that it would keep a secondary headquarters in Overland Park. T-Mobile also said the merger would create thousands of new jobs across the country.
The company said in a statement to The Star that it still plans to hire for 5,000 new positions in the next year. T-Mobile said it was studying the merged company to ensure it focuses its resources to best serve its customers.
“As part of this process, some employees who hold similar positions are being asked to consider a career change inside the company, and others will be supported in their efforts to find a new position outside the company,” the statement said.
