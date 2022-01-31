KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The T-Mobile Center is back to hosting major music acts, and country star Luke Bryan is set to hold a concert there Sept. 8, the venue announced Monday morning.
The 7 p.m. concert is part of Bryan's Raised Up Right Tour 2022, and will also include Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny.
Tickets go on sale Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. on the T-Mobile Center website. Tickets range in price from $50 to $150.
