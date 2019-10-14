KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) –As of 12 a.m. Monday, the T-Bones were officially evicted from their stadium in Wyandotte County. The Unified Government gave the team a 30-day extension after the initial notice but that wasn’t enough to save the team.
The league the T-Bones play in put up $50,000 for the extra time with hopes the team would be able to pay off their debt but the T-Bones didn’t come up with the money and now they’re out.
For 17 seasons the T-Bones called Community America Ballpark their home. But padlocks on gates throughout the stadium tell a different story.
“We executed the eviction order that we’d given the T-Bones for non-payment on their contract,” Mike Taylor, a spokesman for the Unified Government said.
The Unified Government owns the stadium and started changing the locks Monday morning. The T-Bones owe more than $600,000 combined in rent to the Unified Government and in utilities to the board of public utilities.
People who live in Kansas City, Kansas think that’s ridiculous.
“They should have never let them get that far behind in paying that bill,” KCK resident Mae Ruth Donnell said.
The Unified Government has worked with the team for several years to try and help the T-Bones stay successful.
Taylor says the Unified Government bought the stadium using star bond revenue, reduced payments and signed a management agreement letting the T-Bones to manage the stadium in exchange for payments.
“We gave them we think opportunity after opportunity to pay those payments that were due and we got to a point where on behalf of the tax payer, we felt to be good stewards of the tax payer we needed to say alright, enough is enough and you can’t stay here anymore,” Taylor said.
That is definitely a concern for one tax payer.
“To pay for it, to keep it up, to maintain it and not let it go into dereliction where you have anybody living there and people leaving trash, so yeah it’s going to end up falling back on the tax payers. It needs to be sold or rented as soon as possible,” KCK resident Anthony Evangelista told KCTV5 News.
In a statement, the T-Bones said they are in the process of selling the team and expect it to be complete this week.
“The Kansas City T-Bones are progressing toward a sale and are scheduled to complete the sale this week. The incoming owner has been in close negotiations and planning with the Unified Government, all for the sake of setting the table for continued American Association professional baseball in Wyandotte County.
The current and future owners have, in fact, satisfied a number of action steps to move toward closing and have communicated these with the UG. The parties have executed a Letter of Intent and Due Diligence is in-progress. As such, neither party can comment outside the confidentiality of the LOI.”
The incoming owner has been in talks with the Unified Government for continued AA professional baseball in Wyandotte County.
But, if the T-Bones don’t take care of their debt, Taylor said the Unified Government will pursue legal means to collect as much debt on behalf of the taxpayers.
If they don’t find anyone, they say they’ll use the space for other events like concerts.
