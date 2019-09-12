KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – The Unified Government has granted the T-Bones a 30-day extension from being evicted from the stadium in Village West in KCK.
The T-Bones were given notice last month that the team would be evicted from the stadium on Sept.13 at 5 p.m. for not paying past utility bills and other agreed upon payments.
The Unified Government granted the one-month extension after the T-Bones and the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball paid the Unified Government $50,000 toward the back debts while the team and association negotiate the sale of the team to new ownership.
“The T-Bones, the American Association of Independent American Baseball, and the Unified Government have been committed to playing the 2020 season and beyond,” said Joshua Schaub, Commissioner of the association. “This agreement with the UG is a good reinforcement of that mutual commitment.”
The Unified Government owns the stadium and reworked the management agreement with the T-Bones in 2017 in an effort to keep the team in the stadium. Under the agreement, the T-Bones are responsible for paying current utility bills, past due utility bills and past due payments for use of the stadium. The T-Bones did not make most of those payments.
The team’s owners have said they are in the process of selling the team and indicated the back debts could be paid when the sale is confirmed. The extension gives the T-Bones and association 30 days to negotiate and complete the sale of the team and payment of the debt. The payment of the $50,000 and extension of the eviction does not relieve the T-Bones organization of paying the remainder of the debt.
“The Unified Government looks forward to the sale of the team to new owners and repayment of the debt,” said County Administrator Doug Bach. “More importantly, we look forward to keeping a baseball team in our stadium because we view the team as a community asset and an important part of our successful Village West tourism district.”
The 30-day extension runs until Oct. 13 at 5 p.m.
