SMITHVILLE, MO (KCTV) – A swimming advisory has been issued for Camp Branch Beach at Smithville Lake because of elevated E. coli.
According to a Facebook post from Smithville Lake - Clay County Parks, they issued the advisory due to the presence of geese and changing weather patterns.
They also said that levels at Little Platte Beach are within normal range as set by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
E. Coli is naturally occurring and can happen after heavy rains or from various wildlife. Clay County follows the same procedures as the state of Missouri when other beaches have an elevated E. Coli reading, the post said.
Signs have been posted at Camp Branch Beach.
Camp Branch and Little Platte Beaches are tested weekly and the results are posted on the Clay County website.
