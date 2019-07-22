SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- For the first time, a town municipal court in Kansas is trying to collect their legal fees, through school supplies.
Melissa Civil has been working as a teacher for one year at Longfellow Elementary School.
“Being a teacher, I think, is one of the most honorable things a person can do and one of the most healing things a person can do to both for yourself and your community,” Civil said.
But one thing she’s had to do, is spend personal money on school supplies, even with all the school’s support.
“During that time, I’m really bad at counting money, a lot, a lot,” Civil said laughing.
That’s the reason she is so happy to hear what the town of Shawnee is doing.
If you owe a fee or warrant fee to the Shawnee Municipal Court, believe it or not, school supplies can possibly go a long way in chipping away your debt.
It’s called the, School Supplies for Fines Program.
“Judge Torline saw that Las Vegas was doing School Supplies for Fines for their parking tickets and thought it was a great idea and brought it to me and my supervisor and said, ‘Hey, let’s look at doing this’,” Bettina Jamerson, Court Administrator for Shawnee Municipal Court, said.
Jamerson said you must owe a fine that is not a DUI or a seat belt violation, the school supplies must be new with the appropriate receipt, and in return, you’ll get that amount you spent credited towards your fee.
If you give $25 worth of supplies, the court will credit you $50, as for those supplies, they’ll go to the Shawnee’s Lions Club.
“We have partnered with them and we are doing the collection of the school supplies through this initiative and then we will deliver it to them after the two weeks period is up and they can disperse it where it’s needed,” Jamerson said.
They are collecting everything from pencils, pens, to Kleenex for the kids. A kind gesture that Civil hopes will spread to other local towns.
“It seems like such a small thing, but I think it can make a very big difference,” Civil said.
The program is in place until August 2, which Shawnee officials hope this isn’t the last time they’ll be doing it.
