KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating and multiple people have been taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed into a city bus on Thursday evening.
The crash happened in the area of 39th and Prospect at around 5:30 p.m.
Six people on the bus were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The police are investigating what caused the driver of the SUV to crash into the RideKC bus.
That driver, a man, has been taken into custody.
No other information is available at this time.
