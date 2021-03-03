KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- After a suspicious package was located downtown, investigators used a "controlled detonation" to disable it.
According to police, this is happening near the federal courthouse at 400 E. 9th Street around 5:30 p.m.
They asked people to avoid the area; 9th and 10th streets are closed from Oak to Locust streets.
The KCPD said that, just before 7 p.m., "investigators used a controlled detonation to disable the package."
They said that if you heard a loud boom downtown around that time, that is what it was.
The streets immediately in front of the federal courthouse will stay closed for the next couple hours while the investigation is finished.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.