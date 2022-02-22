KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department was investigating a suspicious package inside of City Hall and evacuated the building on Tuesday.
The KCPD said that they received a call regarding a suspicious package at 3:15 p.m.
The building was evacuated, as well as the courthouse.
KCPD's Bomb and Arson squad then went to City Hall to investigate.
The streets surround it -- 11th & 12th, Oak to Locust -- were blocked off during the duration of the investigation.
At about 6 p.m., the police said the Bomb and Arson team had determined that the package was not a threat and cleared it.
Traffic will be opening up shortly and normal operation will resume at City Hall.
The investigation is ongoing, however, as the authorities are still working to determine the origin of the package.
UPDATE: After further investigation, the KCPD says that the package had "miscellaneous electronics" in it "that appear to have been mailed to City Hall by mistake."
