DENISON, MO (KCTV) -- A suspicious fire is under investigation in eastern Jackson County.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls about 6:50 p.m. Sunday concerning a house fire at in the 300 Highland Street in Denison, MO.
When the Holton Fire Department and Jackson County deputies responded to the scene, the house was fully engulfed.
Firefighters fought the blaze and were able to extinguish the fire and save the structure.
The home was not occupied at the time of the fire, and no were reported.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident.
Investigators are asking anyone who has information about this fire to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 785-364-2251.
