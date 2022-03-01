KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Homicide detectives are on the scene of a suspicious death in South Kansas City where a woman's body was discovered.
Officers responded at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday to a location on Old Santa Fe Road near East 91st Street in response to a railroad worker finding a body near the tracks.
Police quickly deemed the situation a suspicious death and called in the Homicide Unit.
It's not clear yet who died or how she died.
KCTV5 News will update this as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.