KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police and fire investigators are trying to determine what started a fire that they are classifying as suspicious. One woman died and a juvenile was critically injured after firefighters pulled them from the burning home near 54th and Woodland Avenue in Kansas City around 4:45 p.m.
Firefighters responded quickly and went into the burning home to try to save the woman and a juvenile. They were both taken to the hospital. The woman did not survive. Police are calling the incident a suspicious death investigation.
“We had a lot of fire to go through to find those folks,” Kansas City Missouri Fire Department Chief Fire Marshal Jimmy Walker said. “We had heavy fire on the first floor and the second floor.”
Firefighters say the front porch was burned so badly that it crumbled underneath firefighters feet as they made their way to the second floor to pull a woman and juvenile out of the home. “It’s tough to see anytime there is a kid injured,” Walker said. “The house is severely damaged
Even though firefighters responded within approximately one minute, the fire was fast moving. Bomb and arson investigators are working to determine where and how the fire started at the home.
“This is a pretty active neighborhood, an engaged neighborhood and I would just ask anyone in this area to give us a call if you think you have some information that could be important to the investigation for the family of these victims,” Kansas City Missouri Police Department officer Donna Drake said.
At last check the juvenile was in critical condition. Anyone with information can anonymously call 816-474-TIPS.
