KANSAS CITY, KS (AP/KCTV) - Police say two suspects in a Kansas City, Kansas, bar shooting that left four people dead and five wounded had each faced criminal charges in Missouri.

Police announced early Monday that 23-year-old Javier Alatorre was arrested Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri, while 29-year-old Hugo Villanueva-Morales is still at large.

Both men have been charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

Officials with the Kansas City Kansas Police Department said the two men had apparently gotten into some sort of disagreement with people inside Tequila KC Bar, left, then returned with handguns. Police released surveillance photos of the two suspects Sunday afternoon.

Villanueva-Morales had a pending third-degree assault charge in Missouri. Court documents say he fought with a sheriff's deputy in August after another man was ordered to leave a club in Kansas City, Missouri.

Alatorre, meanwhile, faced several charges stemming from a police chase. An order of protection also was issued against him in 2017.

Alatorre's mother, Teresa Minerva Alatorre, declined to comment when reached by phone.

Authorities said Villanueva-Morales should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911 or the TIPS Hotline, however, police advise anyone who sees Villanueva-Morales to not approach him.